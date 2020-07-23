Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez is looking massive

Jasson Dominguez is the most exciting player in the New York Yankees’ farm system, and it appears he is also the largest.

Dominguez, a 17-year-old outfield prospect whom the Yankees signed last year, is a five-tool player who can hit from both sides of the plate. He was listed at 5-foot-11 and 195-pounds when New York first signed him, but he looks closer to about 250 now. Dominguez shared some videos on Instagram Wednesday that show him smashing balls into orbit.

Dominguez is the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees’ system and 54th in all of baseball. His nickname is “The Martian,” which really needs no explanation. He’s considered by many to be the most promising prospect coming out of Latin America in the last decade, which is why the Yankees gave him a record signing bonus.

It will be interesting to see how long the Yankees can keep Dominiguez in the minors. He looks like he could hit cleanup for the Bronx Bombers right now.

