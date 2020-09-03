Yoan Moncada still experiencing struggles since battling COVID-19

Yoan Moncada says he is still experiencing some struggles since battling COVID-19 earlier this summer.

Moncada reported late to the Chicago White Sox’s summer camp because he was fighting COVID-19. He ended up reporting on July 16 and was in the lineup on opening day on July 24. He even had three hits and three RBIs in the team’s first game.

But Moncada says despite being able to play, not everything is the same for him. He says finding energy and strength is still a challenge.

Yoan Moncada: "My body has not been the same after the virus." Said it's a weird feeling and a daily battle to try to find that strength and energy — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 3, 2020

Even though Moncada described struggles he is enduring, he is still playing through the season. The 25-year-old third baseman is batting .248/.338/.421 with a .759 OPS, six doubles and five home runs this season. He’s played in 31 games and missed some time due to a recent leg injury.

Moncada signed a 5-year, $70 million contract extension with the White Sox in March.