Astros slugger busts up scoreboard during batting practice

August 13, 2024
by Larry Brown
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds the bases after hitting a triple in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez did some damage at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Tuesday.

Alvarez was hitting during batting practice hours before Houston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He slugged a home run that hit off the score board in right field. The ball shattered some part of the scoreboard that caused it to become glitchy.

Even after batting practice had passed and the game had begun, the scoreboard was still partially broken.

Though he had done damage during BP, Alvarez was more quiet during the game. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Houston’s 3-2 win.

Alvarez had fun with the subject after the game. He joked that since there was no video circulating showing him hitting the ball that broke the scoreboard, there was no proof he was the culprit.

Don’t send the bill to fix it to Yordan.

