Astros slugger busts up scoreboard during batting practice

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez did some damage at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Tuesday.

Alvarez was hitting during batting practice hours before Houston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He slugged a home run that hit off the score board in right field. The ball shattered some part of the scoreboard that caused it to become glitchy.

Send bill to Yordan Alvarez pic.twitter.com/AgkPCil2eN — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 13, 2024

Even after batting practice had passed and the game had begun, the scoreboard was still partially broken.

The game is well underway and the scoreboard is still broken at Tropicana Field thanks to Yordan Alvarez pic.twitter.com/PcKz6EmbAl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 13, 2024

Though he had done damage during BP, Alvarez was more quiet during the game. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Houston’s 3-2 win.

Alvarez had fun with the subject after the game. He joked that since there was no video circulating showing him hitting the ball that broke the scoreboard, there was no proof he was the culprit.

Yordan Alvarez had some fun with his scoreboard knockout, joking it can’t be proven it was him. "Was there a video showing it was me? I don't know if there was, and I'm not paying that bill,” he said. pic.twitter.com/xC98iTJ7bE — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 14, 2024

Don’t send the bill to fix it to Yordan.