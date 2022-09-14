 Skip to main content
Yordan Alvarez at odds with Dusty Baker over day off

September 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds the bases after hitting a triple in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez does not appear to be in agreement with his manager over the reasons behind his day off on Wednesday.

Alvarez sat out the final game of the Astros’ series against the Detroit Tigers after playing in the first two contests without any problems. Prior to the game, manager Dusty Baker suggested that Alvarez sat out as a precautionary measure due to soreness in his hands.

After the game, Alvarez spoke through a translator to specifically dispute Baker’s characterization. Alvarez indicated that his hands are not sore, and that he had believed Wednesday was simply a scheduled day off.

Alvarez has been bothered by a few injuries during 2022, some a bit more strange than others. Hand soreness has been one of them, and the Astros are totally justified in keeping a close eye on their star outfielder. The issues do not seem to be impacting his play, as the 25-year-old is hitting .295 with 33 home runs in 118 games.

Ideally, you do not want your star player disputing the manager’s reasoning behind a day off. This is not a huge issue, but it could certainly raise some eyebrows.

