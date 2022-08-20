Yordan Alvarez taken to hospital after feeling sick on field

Yordan Alvarez was taken to the hospital on Friday night after feeling sick during his Houston Astros’ game against the Atlanta Braves.

Alvarez started the game batting third and playing left field. He struck out his first two at-bats. Alvarez went out to left field for the bottom of the fifth but exited the game during Vaughn Grissom’s at-bat. Alvarez was checked out in the training room and then sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

Yordan Alvarez left the game due to feeling ill on the field. He was evaluated in the training room and then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. — Houston Astros (@astros) August 20, 2022

Yordan Alvarez is coming out of the game. Hope he's okay.pic.twitter.com/ifSqsXMHdk — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) August 20, 2022

Not only did Alvarez leave the game, but so did the man who replaced him.

Mauricio Dubon went to center field, with Chas McCormick moving to left. Dubon later left the game with elbow pain after hurting himself crashing into the wall trying to catch a hit from Dansby Swanson.

Alvarez is one of the best hitters in baseball and has 31 home runs to go along with his .297 average and 1.017 OPS. His absence will be felt even for a team that was 77-43 entering Friday’s game.