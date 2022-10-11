Yordan Alvarez hits monstrous walk-off home run to complete Astros comeback

Yordan Alvarez is cementing himself as a legend in Houston.

Alvarez won Game 1 of the ALDS for his Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday with an enormous 3-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th inning.

The humongous home run was estimated to have been a 438-foot blast.

Alvarez also had a 2-run double in the third to help bring his team back when they were in a 4-0 hole.

The Mariners held a 7-3 lead going into the 8th. But Alex Bregman hit a 2-run home run to make it 7-5. Then Alvarez delivered the walk-off blast in the 9th to end things.

Yordan went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and five RBIs in his team’s 8-7 win. The 25-year-old put up an MVP-quality season during the regular season too. He batted .306 with 37 home runs and a 1.019 OPS. He is establishing himself as one of the best hitters in MLB.