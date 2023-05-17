Diamondbacks pitcher pulls a Randy Johnson during throwing session

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen pulled a Randy Johnson on Wednesday.

Gallen has been a total stud on the mound this season. He last started on Saturday, picking up a win against the Giants to improve to 6-1 with a 2.35 ERA.

On Wednesday, Gallen was conducting a throwing session ahead of his scheduled start on Friday against the Pirates. In a most improbable affair, Gallen threw a pitch that struck a bird and killed it.

Bally Sports Arizona’s ballpark cameras happened to capture the moment on video. Gallen apparently was throwing a curveball that hit the bird.

Zac Gallen really hit a bird with a curveball. pic.twitter.com/T6XOZudoMH — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 17, 2023

The seems like a one-in-a-million shot, but something similar happened 22 years ago.

In 2001, Johnson was pitching in a spring training game for the Diamondbacks against the Giants. One of his pitches happened to hit a dove that just flew in the ball’s path before the ball reached home plate. The bird exploded and died.