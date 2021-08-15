Zack Britton asked out of Yankees’ closer role amid struggles

It’s not often you will see a player ask for his role on a team to be downgraded, but that’s what New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton did on Saturday.

Britton has been subbing as the Yankees’ closer with Aroldis Chapman on the injured list, but has struggled in the role. On Thursday, he gave up a walk-off home run to Chicago’s Tim Anderson in the “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa, which prompted his decision to go to manager Aaron Boone and urge him to put someone else in the role.

“I told him I don’t deserve to be out there in the ninth inning; other guys deserve it,” Britton said Saturday, via ESPN’s Marly Rivera. “I haven’t been pitching the way I should be to be out there when the team needs wins. I told [Boone] I want to pitch, whenever you need me I’ll be ready, but I don’t deserve to be out there in those situations.”

Boone did take Britton’s advice. Chad Green was given the chance to close out Saturday’s game, but gave up a game-tying home run to Jose Abreu. After the Yankees took a 7-4 lead in the tenth, Boone went to Britton again, but the lefty walked two and gave up a single to load the bases. He was ultimately removed in favor of Albert Abreu, who managed to close out what turned into a 7-5 win.

Credit to Britton for being willing to admit that he lacked the confidence to fill the role right now. Green’s failed attempt to save the game demonstrated why Boone wanted him in there, though. The Yankee bullpen is a mess, and even Chapman’s return might not fix it.