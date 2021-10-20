Look: Zack Greinke had funny reaction to allowing Game 4 home run

Zack Greinke had a funny reaction to allowing a home run in Game 4 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Boston on Tuesday night.

Greinke’s Houston Astros were looking to tie the series with the Red Sox and led 1-0 on a first inning home run by Alex Bregman. But in the bottom of the inning, Greinke walked Rafael Devers and then gave up a 2-run home run to Xander Bogaerts.

Greinke knew it was gone the moment Bogaerts connected with the hanging breaking ball.

The Astros veteran was immediately disgusted. He put his arms in the air and was just about to throw his glove but stopped himself. You can’t blame him for being frustrated. Greinke was given a 1-0 lead and couldn’t protect it for even one inning.

The 37-year-old has had a rough go of it since returning from the COVID list in September. He’s dealt with a neck injury and hasn’t pitched more than five innings in an appearance since Aug. 23.