 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 5, 2022

16-year-old New Jersey basketball prospect shot and killed

October 5, 2022
by Larry Brown

Letrell Duncan

A 16-year-old basketball prospect from New Jersey was fatally shot on Monday.

Letrell Duncan was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and considered a top-10 recruit in the state for his age. The teenager was shot four times on Monday “about 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lincoln Street and died at University Hospital in Newark about a half hour later.”

The shooting took place about half a mile from Duncan’s school.

Investigators were looking for the shooter(s). As of Tuesday, officials were unsure if Duncan was the intended target.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the shooter(s).

A 6-foot-1 guard, Duncan helped East Orange go 15-9 last season. He was an emerging prospect.

Duncan’s AAU team, the Garden State Bounce, wrote a tribute to the 16-year-old over Instagram.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus