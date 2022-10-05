16-year-old New Jersey basketball prospect shot and killed

A 16-year-old basketball prospect from New Jersey was fatally shot on Monday.

Letrell Duncan was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and considered a top-10 recruit in the state for his age. The teenager was shot four times on Monday “about 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lincoln Street and died at University Hospital in Newark about a half hour later.”

The shooting took place about half a mile from Duncan’s school.

Investigators were looking for the shooter(s). As of Tuesday, officials were unsure if Duncan was the intended target.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the shooter(s).

A 6-foot-1 guard, Duncan helped East Orange go 15-9 last season. He was an emerging prospect.

2025 6’2 PG Latrell Duncan will be at our college showcase this Thursday. He is a three level scoring guard while also being a pass first guard as well. He is high IQ guard that schools must put on their recruiting list. pic.twitter.com/6CRC2dfb8D — PPA Elite (@PPAcademyNJ) September 27, 2022

Duncan’s AAU team, the Garden State Bounce, wrote a tribute to the 16-year-old over Instagram.