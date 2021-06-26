7-foot-5 Tacko Fall has hilarious answer to question about his limits

Tacko Fall cracked a great joke on Friday in response to a question he received over Twitter.

A media outlet shared a video of Fall doing various athletic activities. Fall was playing soccer, boxing, swimming and playing basketball in the video. The caption asked rhetorically, “is there anything Tacko Fall can’t do?”

The Boston Celtics center responded perfectly: “Get on a ride at Disney World.”

Get on a ride at Disney world https://t.co/s6Db6JKCO9 — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) June 25, 2021

Disney World only has height minimums, not limits, which makes this joke even more perfect. Why? Because it shows that being a comedian is also part of Fall’s incredible range of skills!

The 25-year-old big man has played in 26 NBA games during his two-year career, including 19 last season.