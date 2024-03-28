1 Eastern Conference team targeting Paul George?

Paul George could become a free agent after the season, and one team reportedly has its eye on him.

The Philly Inquirer’s Keith Pompei published a column on Thursday in which he said the Philadelphia 76ers are closely monitoring George’s situation with the Los Angeles Clippers.

George signed a 4-year, $176 million deal with the Clippers in December 2020. He has a $48.8 million contract option for next season that he can exercise, and he and the Clippers have had talks about a potential extension. If the two sides are unable to reach agreement on an extension, George could decline his 2024-2025 option and become a free agent.

According to Pompei, “the Sixers are closely monitoring the situation, hoping the Clippers let George slip away.”

A report in January said the Clippers were hoping to keep both George and Kawhi Leonard under contract together. Leonard agreed to a contract extension with the Clippers that will keep him with the team through the 2026-2027 season.

The Clippers have disappointed since adding the star-studded duo prior to the 2019-2020 season, largely due to injuries both players have dealt with. The two players have mostly been healthy this season, and the Clippers are performing well accordingly.

The Clippers are hoping to be as successful as possible entering next season, which will be their first played at their new home — the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. That is why there is some reason to question whether George will become available. But if he does, the Sixers are a team to watch.