76ers get unexpected rough injury news about Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers fans probably want to chuck their phones at the wall after reading the latest injury development with star center Joel Embiid.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and mild concussion during Thursday’s series-clinching win over the Toronto Raptors. There is no timetable for Embiid’s return, and he will be sidelined indefinitely, Charania adds.

The Embiid news comes out of left field, as he had played 36 minutes on Thursday and put up 33 points and ten rebounds in a blowout win. Now the 76ers will immediately be behind the eight-ball in their second-round series against the top-seeded Miami Heat, which begins on Monday.

A clip circulated on social media of the play where Embiid appeared to have gotten injured. He took an elbow to the head on a Pascal Siakam drive with the 76ers holding a 29-point lead with less than four minutes remaining in the game. Embiid would leave the game after the play, but many assumed it was because of the lopsided score.

The leading MVP candidate Embiid was already playing through another serious physical issue prior to Thursday’s game. Now it is unclear just how much of Philadelphia’s second-round series against Miami the All-Star center will be available for, if any at all.