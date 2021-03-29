Aaron Gordon’s new number has unusual meaning

Aaron Gordon infamously lost the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk contest under shady circumstances, and he pretty clearly hasn’t forgotten.

Gordon famously competed in two dunk contests, earning a reputation as one of the best contestants of the modern era despite never actually winning one. In 2020, he received three 50s in the finals, but it still wasn’t enough to win.

So when Gordon was traded to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, he decided it was time for a new number and a fresh start. The number in question? 50, of course, in reference to his dunk contest prowess — and failure to win one.

When you see Aaron Gordon wearing number 50 tonight for the Nuggets, here's why: 1. He wanted a fresh start coming to Denver and joining the Nuggets 2. He chose 50 because of his dunk contest scores, and the fact that he didn't win. He has a documentary called "Mr. 50" pic.twitter.com/lWz202YZK4 — Katy Winge (@katywinge) March 28, 2021

It may seem excessive at first glance, but given the circumstances of Gordon’s dunk contest defeat in 2020, it’s actually somewhat understandable.

Gordon is set to debut for the Nuggets on Sunday wearing his new number. Perhaps he’ll offer a reminder of his dunking prowess in the process.