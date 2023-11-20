Bucks coach makes bold proclamation about his team

Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin is trying to speak some positivity into the world regarding his team.

The Bucks on Saturday beat the Dallas Mavericks 132-125 to make both teams 9-4. The star tandem of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard really stood out. Antetokounmpo scored 40 points on 18/26 shooting and added 15 rebounds and 7 assists. Lillard had 27 points and 12 assists. Milwaukee shot 52.1 percent from the field and made 85 percent of their free throws.

The victory was Milwaukee’s fourth in a row, which marks their longest winning streak so far this season. Griffin said after the game that he really felt like all the momentum was going the right way.

“We’re building something special. You can feel it,” Griffin said after the game.

Adrian Griffin: "We're building something special. You can feel it." — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 19, 2023

Bucks fans have to love hearing that.

Milwaukee made a huge move before the season when they traded away Jrue Holiday and brought in Lillard. The trade was a bold one, and it’s up to Griffin to help put everything together so that Milwaukee maximizes its talent.

Both Boston and Philadelphia have better records in the Eastern Conference, but Milwaukee is right there behind them early in this season.