Adrian Griffin issues response to ex-wife’s domestic abuse allegations

Adrian Griffin responded on Thursday to allegations of domestic violence from his ex-wife Audrey.

On Wednesday night, Griffin received the opportunity to act as head coach of the Toronto Raptors and got the win as his team beat Philly 125-121. Griffin said the evening marked his “Cinderella” moment.

“For one night, I felt like Cinderella. I had the glass slippers on. It was an awesome feeling. Tomorrow it’s back to reality,” he said.

Griffin’s ex-wife saw the plaudits her ex-husband received and decided to share her story, wondering how Adrian could get away with what he has. She posted allegations on Facebook of what she claims Adrian did to her. She shared a screenshot of her Facebook post on Twitter and made several NBA media members aware of her post.

In her post, Audrey Griffin accused Adrian of choking her, throwing her into a wall, locking her out of the house, sleeping around, and giving her sexually-transmitted diseases.

Adrian Griffin responded in a statement issued through the team Thursday.

“This morning, accusations were made against me on social media by my former wife that I vehemently deny,” Griffin said in a statement. “We are involved in a longstanding legal dispute over alimony and child support arrangements. I am disappointed to have to address false accusations in this way, and I apologize for any distraction this has potentially caused for our team at this important time.”

The Raptors also issued a statement.

“When we saw these allegations this morning, we were dismayed – Adrian is a valuable member of our team. Our leadership immediately spoke with him, and he flatly denied the allegations in the post. We will support the process as he and his former partner settle these matters.”

Griffin, 46, is in his second season as the lead assistant coach on Nick Nurse’s staff. Griffin played college ball at Seton Hall and spent nine seasons as a pro in the NBA before going into coaching. In 2018, The Oklahoman said the two were involved in a divorce petition.