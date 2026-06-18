A’ja Wilson posts a historically absurd stat line

A’ja Wilson is truly the gift that keeps on giving for the Las Vegas Aces.

Wilson was more than instrumental in the reigning WNBA champions Aces’ 86-76 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., as she put up an incredible stat line.

The four-time WNBA Most Valuable Player lit up the Mercury for 33 points on 11/20 shooting from the field and 11/13 from the free-throw line. She added 10 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists and 2 blocks in 37 minutes.

In doing so, Wilson accomplished a feat no other player has achieved in league history.

A'ja Wilson vs Phoenix:



33 PTS

11 REB

5 STL

2 BLK



Joins A'ja Wilson as the only players in WNBA history with those numbers in a single game. pic.twitter.com/j7jImXGVik — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 18, 2026

The 29-year-old Wilson has been a walking nightmare for Aces opponents in the 2026 WNBA season. So far in the campaign, she is averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks, while knocking down 52.6% of her attempts from the field.

Those numbers are also translating into wins for Las Vegas, which clinched a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup championship after defeating the Mercury.

Wilson and the Aces, winners in seven of their last eight games, will carry an 11-4 record to their next game, which is against the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.