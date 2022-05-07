Al Horford barely missed tying Game 3 with tip-in at buzzer

The Milwaukee Bucks escaped with a 103-101 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series, and the game nearly went to overtime.

Marcus Smart was at the free throw line with 4.6 seconds left in the game. He made his first attempt to make it a two-point game at 103-101. Then he missed his second attempt intentionally to create an opportunity for his team to tie it. They nearly did.

Smart got his own rebound but missed a putback attempt. Then Robert Williams missed a tip-in attempt. Finally, Al Horford made his tip-in, but it came in just after the buzzer.

A WILD ENDING TO GAME 3 🤯 Al Horford's tip-in comes just milliseconds too late and the Bucks escape with a win over the Celtics pic.twitter.com/LQgPxKM5hZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2022

This image shows just how close Horford was to tying the game and sending it to overtime.

Al Horford was *this* close to sending Game 3 to OT: pic.twitter.com/g16AFhrbKr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2022

That’s a bummer for Boston, which now trails in the series 2-1.

Game 4 will be on Monday night in Milwaukee.