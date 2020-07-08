Alvin Gentry cleared to join Pelicans in NBA bubble

Alvin Gentry has been cleared to travel with his New Orleans Pelicans to participate in the NBA bubble at Disney World in Orlando.

Gentry, 65, was under scrutiny from the league because his age puts him in a higher risk category for the coronavirus.

Gentry, 65, has been one of the league staff members undergoing further scrutiny before heading into bubble. Houston coach Mike D'Antoni, 69, is among those still awaiting word, although there's optimism that he'll be cleared too. Rockets leave for Orlando tomorrow. https://t.co/lZsfVsbR6q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2020

Gentry is part of a group of head coaches including Gregg Popovich (71) and Mike D’Antoni (69), and assistant coaches like Jeff Bzdelik (67) and Lionel Hollins (66) who are part of a higher-risk group.

Bzdelik opted against participating in the Orlando bubble, while Hollins was deemed higher risk due to underlying medical conditions and is not joining the Lakers.

Gentry is in his fifth season as New Orleans’ head coach. His Pelicans were 28-36 when the season was paused in March.