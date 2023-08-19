Ex-Jordan Poole teammate blasts Wizards star’s critics

Jordan Poole was seen by some as the potential scapegoat in the Golden State Warriors’ early exit last season. At least one of Poole’s former teammates wants to rewrite that narrative.

Andre Iguodala recently spoke to Gilbert Arenas on the August 18 episode of the “Gil’s Arena” podcast. The 4-time champion was asked about his outlook on Poole coming into the new season. Iguodala revealed that he takes umbrage at the idea Poole was to blame for the Warriors’ down year.

“[Poole] averaged 20 last year, on a bad year. He’s going to get to the line. He’s the only one who got to the line for us last year consistently,” Iguodala said on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast, via Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area. “People act like he had a bad year. I’m like, ‘OK, a bad year? Y’all [sic] blamed him for the year we had last year and he averaged 20.’ [He will average] 25-plus, easy. He’s going to get to the line.”

The Warriors veteran predicted that Poole will average 30 points for the Wizards during home games. The former All-Star also said that Poole has shown signs of growth as a leader during their recent conversations. Poole gave Iguodala the impression that the youngster knows “everything about every one” of his new Wizards teammates. Poole has also facilitated some off-court activities to develop team chemistry before the season starts.

Poole’s production waned in the 2022-23 season following a breakout campaign in the year prior. However, the drop-off was not too significant during the regular season. Poole actually averaged a career-high 20.4 points, but it was his efficiency that took a dive across the board.

It was Poole’s poor play in the postseason that stood out to some observers. He went from averaging 17.0 points on 50.8% shooting during the Warriors’ 2022 Finals run to just 10.3 points on a 34.1% clip last playoffs.

After a rough final year with the Warriors that began with the infamous Draymond Green incident, Poole is trying to rewrite his story in D.C.

H/T NBC Sports Bay Area