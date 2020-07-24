Andre Roberson gets standing ovation from Thunder teammates in return to court

Andre Roberson played in an NBA game for the first time in two-and-a-half years on Friday, leading to a pretty awesome moment with his teammates.

Roberson ruptured his left patellar tendon on January 27, 2018 against the Detroit Pistons. His recovery was slowed further by multiple setbacks, and he has not played since. On Friday, he checked into the Oklahoma City Thunder’s scrimmage against the Boston Celtics, and he received a standing ovation from his teammates on the bench.

Andre Roberson checked in for the first time since injuring his knee in 2018 Whole Thunder team gave him a standing O pic.twitter.com/Mz6etXXM8M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 24, 2020

This was a pretty awesome moment. It shows that Roberson clearly has the respect of his teammates, as he’s worked so hard just to get back on the court again.

Roberson, a former All-Defensive Second Team member, was mentioned as a possible returnee in Orlando. It looks like he’s on track to play in meaningful games, which is great news for both him and the Thunder.