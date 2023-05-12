Reporters share updates on Andrew Wiggins’ status

Some NBA reporters shared updates on the status of Andrew Wiggins ahead of Friday’s Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Wiggins dealt with right shoulder soreness in the Warriors’ first-round series against the Sacramento Kings. He played through that injury but now has a new one: a ribcage injury.

Wiggins is dealing with a costal cartilage fracture. He was able to participate in the team’s shootaround on Friday ahead of the elimination game against the Lakers. Wiggins will also go through pregame warmups and hope to be able to play in the game.

Wiggins participated in the walkthrough portion of shootaround, before heading to the back to get more treatment. He will attempt to go through a pregame warmup later on before a final decision is made, sources tell ESPN. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) May 12, 2023

If Wiggins is not able to play then Kevon Looney could end up starting.

Golden State trails in the series 3-2 and needs to be at their best for the game. Jordan Poole has struggled in the series, averaging just 5.5 points per game over the last four contests. If Wiggins is unable to play — or at the very least hampered — the Warriors sure could use a turnaround from Poole.