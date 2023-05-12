 Skip to main content
Reporters share updates on Andrew Wiggins’ status

May 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Andrew Wiggins shooting the ball

February 23, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins (22) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Some NBA reporters shared updates on the status of Andrew Wiggins ahead of Friday’s Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Wiggins dealt with right shoulder soreness in the Warriors’ first-round series against the Sacramento Kings. He played through that injury but now has a new one: a ribcage injury.

Wiggins is dealing with a costal cartilage fracture. He was able to participate in the team’s shootaround on Friday ahead of the elimination game against the Lakers. Wiggins will also go through pregame warmups and hope to be able to play in the game.

If Wiggins is not able to play then Kevon Looney could end up starting.

Golden State trails in the series 3-2 and needs to be at their best for the game. Jordan Poole has struggled in the series, averaging just 5.5 points per game over the last four contests. If Wiggins is unable to play — or at the very least hampered — the Warriors sure could use a turnaround from Poole.

