Anthony Davis confirms he almost teamed up with Paul George

Anthony Davis and Paul George are now lined up on opposite sides in Los Angeles, but it almost could have looked a lot different for the two of them.

Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers star, confirmed on Sunday that he once had a conversation with George about teaming up on the Indiana Pacers, per Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group. Davis did add however that the discussion fizzled when it became clear the partnership would not happen.

George had said this past summer that “the best power forward” in the NBA was ready to team up with him on the Indiana Pacers in 2017. The Pacers were allegedly unwilling though to trade for the player (who we now know for certain was Davis). That led George to question the team’s priorities and ultimately request a trade.

Davis instead got traded to the Lakers a couple years later and just won his first NBA championship with them. Meanwhile, George was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and is now with his hometown LA Clippers, just signing a massive $190 million extension with them. Thus, the failed partnership ended up working out for both of them in a sense.