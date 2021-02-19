 Skip to main content
Anthony Davis expected to miss four weeks

February 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel provided an update on Thursday about the status of Anthony Davis.

Vogel said after his Lakers lost 109-98 to the Brooklyn Nets that Davis would be out four weeks.

That isn’t a definitive timetable but rather a good estimate of what to expect.

Davis aggravated an injury in the Lakers’ game against the Nuggets on Sunday. He has a right Achilles tendon issue and the team wants to take it slowly in bringing him back this time.

Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game this season. The Lakers have gone 1-1 since Sunday without Davis.

