Anthony Davis leaves game with shoulder injury

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Davis left Game 1 between the Lakers and Grizzlies late in the first half after he appeared to hurt his right shoulder while trying to grab a rebound. Davis collided with Jaren Jackson Jr. and looked to be in a significant amount of pain. He was seen shouting, “I can’t move my arm!”

“I can’t move my arm” – Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/7pHSsBkuEK — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 16, 2023

Fortunately, the injury looks like more of a scare than anything, as Davis returned at the start of the second half.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that it was believed that Davis sustained a stinger.

Davis has suffered numerous injuries in recent years. He suffered a fractured bone spur back in December and appeared in just 56 regular-season games this year after playing in 40 a year ago.