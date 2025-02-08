 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 8, 2025

Everyone said the same thing about Anthony Davis’ injury

February 8, 2025
by Grey Papke
Read

Article Tags

Anthony Davis NBA

Anthony Davis injured for the Mavericks

Many fans had pretty much the same thought when Anthony Davis left his Dallas Mavericks debut in the second half Saturday with a non-contact injury.

Davis suffered what the Mavericks called a lower body injury late in the third quarter of his Dallas debut against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. He did not return for the fourth quarter after what appeared to be some sort of non-contact muscle injury.

The injury came after a dominant performance that saw Davis post 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks, briefly making Mavs fans forget about their anger over the Luka Doncic trade that brought Davis to Dallas.

To many, the Davis injury was as predictable as it was painful to watch. A number of people on social media made jokes about how Davis did not even last a full game with Dallas before getting hurt.

Nobody doubts that Davis is a good player, but his long history of injuries has hounded him for much of his career. Coming into Saturday, he had not played since Jan. 28 due to an abdominal injury. Even if the Mavericks had concerns about Doncic’s fitness, trading him for an injury-prone 31-year-old was a major reason the trade did not make much sense to many people.

The Mavericks did hold on to win the game, but it remains to be seen if they will be without Davis for a period of time.