Everyone said the same thing about Anthony Davis’ injury

Many fans had pretty much the same thought when Anthony Davis left his Dallas Mavericks debut in the second half Saturday with a non-contact injury.

Davis suffered what the Mavericks called a lower body injury late in the third quarter of his Dallas debut against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. He did not return for the fourth quarter after what appeared to be some sort of non-contact muscle injury.

Here's the Anthony Davis injury, does not look like he was hit low. He's gone to the room pic.twitter.com/qlgXZ4voJs — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) February 8, 2025

The injury came after a dominant performance that saw Davis post 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks, briefly making Mavs fans forget about their anger over the Luka Doncic trade that brought Davis to Dallas.

To many, the Davis injury was as predictable as it was painful to watch. A number of people on social media made jokes about how Davis did not even last a full game with Dallas before getting hurt.

Anthony Davis introducing himself to the Mavericks medical staff pic.twitter.com/4VtfqidV2A — Ricky 🍃 (@SurtainEra) February 8, 2025

The Anthony Davis experience summed up in 35 minutes pic.twitter.com/lWGG0L70Ay — Villain aka Threat (@uHThreaT) February 8, 2025

Mavs got the full Anthony Davis experience in one game — Earl (@_DPWEarl) February 8, 2025

Lakers fans seeing Anthony Davis head to the locker room with a non contact injury

pic.twitter.com/6VkRERZOMt — GB (@gb3lasvegas) February 8, 2025

Anthony Davis is officially doubtful to return after suffering a non contact groin injury. Reason #1,231,786 why this was a stupid trade — Jerico (@kyriemavs) February 8, 2025

Nobody doubts that Davis is a good player, but his long history of injuries has hounded him for much of his career. Coming into Saturday, he had not played since Jan. 28 due to an abdominal injury. Even if the Mavericks had concerns about Doncic’s fitness, trading him for an injury-prone 31-year-old was a major reason the trade did not make much sense to many people.

The Mavericks did hold on to win the game, but it remains to be seen if they will be without Davis for a period of time.