Anthony Davis addresses fan anger over trade

Anthony Davis on Friday was put in the somewhat uncomfortable situation of having to address the unpopular trade that brought him to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic.

Davis was introduced to the Dallas media on Friday, and was inevitably asked at the overwhelmingly negative fan reaction to the trade that brought him to the Mavericks. The former Los Angeles Laker acknowledged that he understood why Mavericks fans feel the way they do about the Doncic trade, but made a pretty big statement about what he thinks he can do for his new city.

“I understand it. Obviously, it’s a business, and I get who Luka was to this franchise, to this city,” Davis said. “I’m never going to downplay that, just like how I know what I meant to the city of L.A. I’m not surprised by the fans’ reaction and the city’s reaction.

“It’s my job to come in, play basketball, and do what I’m supposed to do — give the fans hope and reassurance on why Nico (Harrison) brought me here. I don’t know how tomorrow’s going to be as far as the reaction. I can’t control that. What I can control is going out and winning basketball games and helping the team, doing whatever I can. At the end of the day, I’m going to give the city life back.”

"I'm gonna give the city life back" 😤 AD's ready to get to work in Dallas 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3hvRt7GtnK — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 7, 2025

Davis has been placed in a tough spot through no fault of his own. Mavericks fans are not enthusiastic about his addition because it cost the team Doncic, and the reaction has been so swift that the team is even refunding season tickets. At the same time, there is a real argument that the Mavericks are better in the short term with Davis, though the long-term ramifications of the trade could certainly backfire on the Mavericks.

Davis is set to make his Mavericks debut on Saturday against Houston. The reception he gets will be interesting, but he clearly believes he can win over the disgruntled fans through his play.