Anthony Davis Ruffles get negative attention online during storm

Anthony Davis is catching stray bullets even during a hurricane.

A video clip went viral online this weekend. It shows someone filming the empty shelves at a grocery store, purportedly in Louisiana. The store is devoid of food with residents preparing for the onset of Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm.

Even during a Category 4 storm, people are still taking shots at Davis.

The person who recorded the video noted that about the only items remaining on the shelves were bags of Anthony Davis Ruffles, which are lime and jalapeno flavored.

⁦⁩Every chip on the aisle goes before anyone wants ⁦@AntDavis23⁩ trash ruffles. People would literally rather starve in this hurricane. ⁦@ProPelsTalk⁩ pic.twitter.com/bPG7yHtSMg — Christian Voelkel (@cvoelkel55) August 29, 2021

Is it possible that nobody wanted the odd combination of lime and jalapeno during a storm? Or is this just an example of how despised Davis is in Louisiana after forcing his way out of New Orleans to the Lakers?

Whatever the case, it can’t be comforting for Davis to receive this kind of shade even during such a destructive time around Louisiana and Mississippi. But we know that the way Davis forced his way out of New Orleans did not sit well with many.