Anthony Davis has surprising offseason admission

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season ended on April 10, which was apparently around the last time Anthony Davis shot a basketball.

On the latest “Nuke Squad” YouTube episode featuring Davis, the 29-year-old admitted that he has not shot a basketball since early April.

“I haven’t shot a basketball since, maybe April 5,” Davis said. “Probably like April 5.”

While it’s not uncommon for players to take some time off from the game after a long season, it could be seen as surprising that Davis hasn’t put up any shots in over two months. That might be especially surprising after what was a disappointing 33-49 season for the Lakers.

Davis played in just 40 games last season and averaged the fourth-fewest points per game of his 10-year career (23.2). He averaged 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and shot 53.2 percent from the field. Davis also had the worst free throw percentage of his career (71.3 percent).

The eight-time All-Star has played in just 76 games over the past two seasons due to injuries. During the season he shared his thoughts on his struggles to stay on the floor.

Davis was a key factor in the Lakers’ NBA Finals run two seasons ago. Given all the time he’s missed over the last few seasons, one might think that Davis would’ve been more eager to get back on the court and put up some shots in preparation for next season. But apparently he thinks taking it easy on the court is the way to go.