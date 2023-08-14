Fans made the same Anthony Edwards joke during Team USA-Spain exhibition game

There were a handful of NBA stars on both sides as Team USA took on Spain in an exhibition game Sunday. However, one individual matchup had some fans particularly giddy: Anthony Edwards vs. Juancho Hernangomez.

Hernangomez played the role of “Bo Cruz,” an unknown Spanish basketball player who is a central figure in the 2022 Adam Sandler movie “Hustle.” Edwards plays a supporting role as expected high draft pick Kermit Wilts, who forms a rivalry against Cruz.

While Edwards-Cruz is hardly a compelling matchup by statistical standards, anybody who has watched “Hustle” would understand the hype. USA-Spain was a chance to witness Cruz up against his Wilts — but this time, in real life.

Fans shared their excitment via X:

Idk about y’all but the true reason I’m watching Team USA vs. Spain in FIBA is for the Bo Cruz and Kermit Wilts matchup pic.twitter.com/zKuWAMrrQo — Brandon Nwokeji (@brandon_nwokeji) August 13, 2023

Bo Cruz and Kermit Wilts squaring off on the international stage. #Hustle #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/7y7N9sX8tj — Chris Richardson (@CRich4) August 13, 2023

Bo Cruz vs. Kermit Wilts showdown here. The Hustle Bowl. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 13, 2023

In what felt like a moment of fan service, Hernangomez even splashed in a three-pointer from the corner right in Edwards’ grill during the first quarter.

Bo Cruz makes it again over Edwards 🎞️pic.twitter.com/qWpdr485Ts — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) August 13, 2023

Edwards returned the favor in the second quarter. The Minnesota Timberwolves star took off after a Hernangomez miss and powered in a slam on the other end.

Both Edwards and Hernangomez finished with 11 points as Team USA beat Spain 98-88.

It’s not the first time the two faced off since “Hustle” was released in June of 2022. Edwards’ Timberwolves took on Hernangomez’s Toronto Raptors in January. However, Hernangomez played just 12 minutes and took three shots as a little-used bench player for Toronto. Edwards scored 23 points and took the most shots in the 128-126 Timberwolves win. Hernangomez was waived by the Raptors a month later.

Sunday offered the first clash wherein Bo Cruz and Kermit Wilts were once again on relatively equal footing.