Anthony Edwards had savage message after hitting game-winner

Anthony Edwards’ charisma levels remained off the charts Friday after he hit the game-winning shot against the Houston Rockets.

Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves trailed 112-110 with under 30 seconds left at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The T-Wolves’ initial play broke down, forcing Edwards to make something happen on his own.

Once Edwards received the ball on the left wing, he used a quick jab step to get his defender off balance. The Timberwolves star created just enough space to splash a sidestep three-pointer from the edge of the left corner.

ANTHONY EDWARDS STEPBACK 3 FOR THE WIN 🎯 Timberwolves end the game on a 20-4 run 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/82xrvCM5sq — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2024

Edwards admitted during his postgame interview that the play was initially designed for Julius Randle. But once it got snuffed out, Edwards took matters into his own hands. (Note: the video contains profanity)

“Like Gilbert Arenas said, I don’t do overtime,” said Edwards. “So f–k it.”

Anthony Edwards: "Like Gibert Arenas said, I don't do overtime, so f*ck it" pic.twitter.com/NAzSRm8De6 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) December 28, 2024

Younger NBA fans probably know Arenas as the NBA old head who’s constantly spouting some of today’s most controversial takes.

But older NBA fans still remember Arenas’ long list of epic game-winners for the Washington Wizards back in the late aughts. The former All-Star had stepback threes in his arsenal way before the three-point revolution took over the league.

Edwards’ go-ahead shot Friday capped off a 16-point Minnesota comeback over the game’s final five minutes. The Timberwolves were behind 106-90 with 4:57 to play before closing on a furious 23-6 run to secure the clutch 113-112 win.

Edwards finished with 24 points on 9/17 shooting.