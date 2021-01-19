Anthony Edwards does not think he gets enough calls

Anthony Edwards may be the No. 1 overall pick, but he still feels like he is being treated like any other rookie by the referees.

After a loss to Atlanta on Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard told reporters that he does not think he is getting enough foul calls.

“I feel like every time I go to the rim that I get fouled,” said Edwards, per team beat writer Dane Moore. “So I could get going at the line, but I’m not getting any calls.”

The 19-year-old Edwards struggled shooting the ball against the Hawks, going 5-for-16 from the field. He did not attempt any free throws in the game and is averaging just 2.8 foul shots per contest to this point.

Edwards is certainly a player who likes to drive to the basket. He averaged 5.3 free throw attempts a night in 40-minute college games at the University of Georgia. Like any rookie though, Edwards may have to earn his respect from the officials. But the perceived lack of calls is only adding to what has been a frustrating season in Minnesota thus far.

Photo: Gamecock Central/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0