Anti-Defamation League makes interesting decision on Kyrie Irving donation

The Anti-Defamation League made an interesting decision regarding Kyrie Irving’s donation to the organization.

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets issued a joint statement with Irving and the ADL. The statement said the Nets and Irving each were donating $500,000 to the ADL.

Joint statement from Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Anti-Defamation League pic.twitter.com/5szamIClsh — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 2, 2022

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said in the statement.

Irving also said in the statement that he was “aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.”

However, the Nets guard met with the media on Thursday and did not seem so contrite over his actions, which included promoting a movie that contains antisemitic views via social media last week.

Irving’s comments in his media session led the Nets to suspend the guard at least five games without pay.

The ADL also announced they were refusing Irving’s $500,000 donation.

“We were optimistic but after watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. @ADL cannot in good conscience accept his donation,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted.

Here is some of what Irving said on Thursday:

"I'm a beacon of light. I'm not afraid of these mics, these cameras. Any label you put on me I'm able to dismiss because I study. I know the Oxford dictionary." Kyrie Irving with a lengthy answer on the public reaction to his sharing of an anti-Semitic film on social media: pic.twitter.com/JgG9hOFQiU — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2022