Austin Reaves lands signature shoe deal

June 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Austin Reaves in a jersey

Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Reaves is now part of some very exclusive company.

Reaves has signed a deal with Chinese company Rigorer that will deliver him a signature shoe. The sneaker is due out in August and will be available in Los Angeles Lakers colors and has Reaves’ signature on the side.

Reaves spoke about his shoe deal during an interview with Shams Charania on Thursday and said he was blown away.

“If you would have told me that I would’ve had a signature shoe at 18, I would have looked at you and called you a liar,” Reaves said. “Honestly, I’m blessed to play basketball for a living and have to pinch myself sometimes to really understand what’s going on.”

Reaves is now 25 but went undrafted in 2021. He signed with the Lakers as a free agent, saw a good amount of playing time in 2021-2022, and then he really emerged last season. Reaves averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game during the postseason. He developed into a top player for the Lakers, who are now concerned about re-signing the restricted free agent.

