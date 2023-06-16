Austin Reaves lands signature shoe deal

Austin Reaves is now part of some very exclusive company.

Reaves has signed a deal with Chinese company Rigorer that will deliver him a signature shoe. The sneaker is due out in August and will be available in Los Angeles Lakers colors and has Reaves’ signature on the side.

Austin Reaves 1st signature shoe — the Rigorer AR-1 — will be releasing this August in Lakers colors 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/3JKjnc1OKq — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 15, 2023

Reaves spoke about his shoe deal during an interview with Shams Charania on Thursday and said he was blown away.

“If you would have told me that I would’ve had a signature shoe at 18, I would have looked at you and called you a liar,” Reaves said. “Honestly, I’m blessed to play basketball for a living and have to pinch myself sometimes to really understand what’s going on.”

Reaves is now 25 but went undrafted in 2021. He signed with the Lakers as a free agent, saw a good amount of playing time in 2021-2022, and then he really emerged last season. Reaves averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game during the postseason. He developed into a top player for the Lakers, who are now concerned about re-signing the restricted free agent.