Austin Reaves goes viral for impressive trick shot at TopGolf

Austin Reaves is him both on the basketball court and at the driving range.

The Los Angeles Lakers fan favorite Reaves went viral this week for his very impressive trick shot at TopGolf in Las Vegas, Nev. The Lakers are currently in Vegas for a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell shared a video of the righty Reaves messing around with a lefty club and still effortlessly sending a ball to Pluto. Take a look at the clip posted by Russell to his Instagram Story.

Austin Reaves SMOKED this golf ball swinging right-handed with a lefty’s club 😅 (via @Dloading / IG)pic.twitter.com/pxVGBmfukq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 9, 2023

Since Russell is a lefty, it appears that Reaves may have actually been using Russell’s club there just for the fun of it. But you certainly wouldn’t know it based on the form, fluidity, and power on that swing from Reaves.

Reaves, who just returned to the Lakers this offseason on a new four-year, $56 million deal, produced the best golf swing we have seen from an NBA player in a long time. But he still has a pretty long way to go to catch up to the TopGolf exploits of this fellow SoCal athlete.