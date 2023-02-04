Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba at center of fight that led to 5 ejections

Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba were at the center of a fight on Friday night that led to five ejections.

Bamba’s Orlando Magic were leading 83-73 late in the third quarter and Mo Wagner missed a layup. The Minnesota Timberwolves got the ball back and Rivers missed a corner three. Some players appeared to mock Rivers over the missed shot, including Bamba, who stuck out his tongue.

Austin Rivers missed the corner three, words were exchanges and Mo Bamba sticks his tongue out at him?? WHAT LMAO pic.twitter.com/swAGwL1fFA — 𝓳𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓱 (@Huncho_Jman) February 4, 2023

Rivers then got into it with some players near Orlando’s bench, prompting Bamba to come off the bench and get into a fight with the Minnesota guard.

Rivers could be seen throwing a punch during the scuffle.

What just happened?!? Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers have been ejected after this incident.#RaisedByWolves | #NBA pic.twitter.com/DkPSa9TkOH — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) February 4, 2023

Numerous players were involved in the matter. Rivers and Bamba were ejcted, as were Jalen Suggs, Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince.

Orlando secured a 127-120 win over Minnesota. Rivers was held scoreless in 10 minutes. Bamba had 11 points in 21 minutes before being tossed.