#pounditFriday, February 3, 2023

Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba at center of fight that led to 5 ejections

February 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Mo Bamba grabs Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba were at the center of a fight on Friday night that led to five ejections.

Bamba’s Orlando Magic were leading 83-73 late in the third quarter and Mo Wagner missed a layup. The Minnesota Timberwolves got the ball back and Rivers missed a corner three. Some players appeared to mock Rivers over the missed shot, including Bamba, who stuck out his tongue.

Rivers then got into it with some players near Orlando’s bench, prompting Bamba to come off the bench and get into a fight with the Minnesota guard.

Rivers could be seen throwing a punch during the scuffle.

Numerous players were involved in the matter. Rivers and Bamba were ejcted, as were Jalen Suggs, Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince.

Orlando secured a 127-120 win over Minnesota. Rivers was held scoreless in 10 minutes. Bamba had 11 points in 21 minutes before being tossed.

Austin RiversMo Bamba
