 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 9, 2023

Bam Adebayo causes delay in Game 4

June 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Bam Adebayo hangs on the rim

Bam Adebayo caused a delay in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Adebayo was trying to go up for a dunk with his Miami Heat down 76-68 to the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter. Adebayo hung on the rim as he attempted his dunk, which did not result in a basket.

Not only was Adebayo called for offensive goaltending, but he also caused a delay. Kyle Lowry pointed out that the rim might have needed an adjustment. A crew came out to examine the rim and used a level to determine if it was straight.

After a seven-minute delay, the game was able to resume.

Adebayo finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in 44 minutes, though he committed seven turnovers. His Heat lost 108-95 to fall behind 3-1 in the series.

Article Tags

Bam AdebayoNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus