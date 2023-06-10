Bam Adebayo causes delay in Game 4

Bam Adebayo caused a delay in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Adebayo was trying to go up for a dunk with his Miami Heat down 76-68 to the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter. Adebayo hung on the rim as he attempted his dunk, which did not result in a basket.

Not only was Adebayo called for offensive goaltending, but he also caused a delay. Kyle Lowry pointed out that the rim might have needed an adjustment. A crew came out to examine the rim and used a level to determine if it was straight.

A Bam slam might have made the rim crooked, Jokic tried to fix it himself, and then they brought the ladders out to make sure it's actually level pic.twitter.com/dIPnCa9ze8 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 10, 2023

After a seven-minute delay, the game was able to resume.

Adebayo finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in 44 minutes, though he committed seven turnovers. His Heat lost 108-95 to fall behind 3-1 in the series.