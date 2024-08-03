Bam Adebayo had funny response to Heat highlighting his bad game

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo could have done without his team highlighting his Olympics performance on Saturday.

Though Team USA won by 20 points over Puerto Rico, Adebayo himself was not a major part of the win. In 17 minutes, he contributed three points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He hardly hurt the team, but that will not go down as one of his more memorable lines.

That didn’t stop the Heat from highlighting it on social media, which Adebayo joked he could have done without.

Y’all didn’t have to post my quadruple single 😭 https://t.co/trc8qLwYCA — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) August 3, 2024

“Y’all didn’t have to post my quadruple single,” Adebayo joked.

Fortunately for Adebayo, he has another much more effective performance he can point to during the games. Plus, it still beats getting called out by Charles Barkley for a similar statline.

Saturday’s win ensures that Team USA will cruise into the quarterfinals, where Adebayo will have the chance to put up some better numbers than those.