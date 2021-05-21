Bam Adebayo appears to react to Defensive Player of the Year snub

Bam Adebayo appeared to react on Twitter to his Defensive Player of the Year snub.

The NBA on Thursday announced finalists for the regular season awards.

The three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) were: Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons and Draymond Green.

Adebayo sent the following one-word tweet in response:

Haha. — 13am Adebayo (@Bam1of1) May 21, 2021

The 23-year-old Miami Heat center is averaging 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season. His defensive rating is 109.6. The Heat recently launched a campaign for him to win DPOY, which factors into the disappointment of him not being a finalist. Additionally, Adebayo would receive a pay bump for winning the award, so not being a finalist hurts.