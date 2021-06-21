Ben Simmons reportedly considering this big change to his shot

Ben Simmons had a disastrous playoff series for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Atlanta Hawks, and now he is considering making a big change.

NBA reporter Brian Windhorst was on “SportsCenter” on Monday. He said he has heard Simmons is considering switching from shooting with his left hand to his right hand.

“One of the things I’ve been told is on the table, hasn’t been decided but is on the table, is examining whether he changes his dominant shooting hand from left to right,” Windhorst said.

This sort of conversation is not new for Simmons. There was talk three years ago about the ambidextrous guard switching to his right hand.

Simmons basically refused to shoot in Game 7 against Atlanta, leading Joel Embiid to throw him under the bus. Doc Rivers also had an extremely harsh assessment of Simmons as well.

After such a terrible postseason, it’s something worth considering. Simmons is a career 59.7 percent shooter on free throws and 30.0 percent shooter on threes.