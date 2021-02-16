 Skip to main content
Ben Simmons felt ‘disrespect’ from Jazz’s defensive matchup

February 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ben Simmons says he felt disrespected by the Jazz over one of the defensive matchups Utah gave him on Monday night.

The Jazz beat Simmons’ Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 to improve to an incredible 23-5. Philly was playing without Joel Embiid, and Simmons had a big offensive night. He went 15/26 for 42 points with nine rebounds and 12 assists.

Simmons talked about his career-high point total and said he felt “disrespect” when Utah put center Rudy Gobert on him.

The knock on Simmons has always been that he’s not an outside shooter, so you don’t have to respect that part of his game. But Simmons felt even more disrespect by a center guarding him.

Simmons has been doing a lot of talk lately, starting with his comments last week.

