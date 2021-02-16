Ben Simmons felt ‘disrespect’ from Jazz’s defensive matchup

Ben Simmons says he felt disrespected by the Jazz over one of the defensive matchups Utah gave him on Monday night.

The Jazz beat Simmons’ Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 to improve to an incredible 23-5. Philly was playing without Joel Embiid, and Simmons had a big offensive night. He went 15/26 for 42 points with nine rebounds and 12 assists.

Simmons talked about his career-high point total and said he felt “disrespect” when Utah put center Rudy Gobert on him.

#Sixers Ben Simmons: 'Been working on my mentality a lot these last few weeks. It's not easy to change the way you play. My scoring's been a lot higher these last 5, 6 games. … I loved when I saw Rudy was guarding me. I felt it was a little bit of disrespect putting him on me.' — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) February 16, 2021

The knock on Simmons has always been that he’s not an outside shooter, so you don’t have to respect that part of his game. But Simmons felt even more disrespect by a center guarding him.

Simmons has been doing a lot of talk lately, starting with his comments last week.