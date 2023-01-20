Ben Simmons ejected after being called for two technical fouls

Ben Simmons’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night ended earlier than expected.

Simmons was ejected just a few minutes into the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Simmons got called for an offensive foul on a screen he was setting, which ws his fifth foul. Then he got called for two technical fouls, triggering his ejection.

Ben Simmons got ejected after arguing with ref 👀 pic.twitter.com/f1JmYQwdKP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2023

Simmons had 7 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists in 18 minutes prior to being tossed. His Nets had been hot, winning 12 straight games from Decemer-January. But they had lost three in a row entering the game at Phoenix.

Simmons is averaging 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season.