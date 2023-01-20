 Skip to main content
Ben Simmons ejected after being called for two technical fouls

January 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ben Simmons’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night ended earlier than expected.

Simmons was ejected just a few minutes into the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Simmons got called for an offensive foul on a screen he was setting, which ws his fifth foul. Then he got called for two technical fouls, triggering his ejection.

Simmons had 7 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists in 18 minutes prior to being tossed. His Nets had been hot, winning 12 straight games from Decemer-January. But they had lost three in a row entering the game at Phoenix.

Simmons is averaging 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season.

