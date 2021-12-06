Ben Simmons has interesting reaction to Damian Lillard report

Ben Simmons is a hard man to find these days … except on social media.

The absentee Philadelphia 76ers star offered an interesting reaction Monday to the recent report that linked him to Portland Trail Blazers counterpart Damian Lillard. Simmons “liked” an Instagram post from Bleacher Report about the claim. Here is a screenshot of Simmons’ “like.”

Ben Simmons seems like interested huh 👀 Ben and Dame duo sheesh 🔥🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/BDd9PoSSqo — Ally (@allyromes) December 6, 2021

The report, which was from The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick, revealed that Lillard supposedly wants to play with Simmons for a number of different reasons. The former No. 1 overall pick Simmons remains at an impasse with the Sixers and has been away from the team all year. Lillard’s Trail Blazers, now under .500, have been a flop this season and are in sore need of any kind of upgrade.

While Lillard is under contract through 2024, this year is widely seen as a litmus test for him to decide if he wants to pursue a move out of Portland. Some indications are that this could be the time to strike on Simmons too, especially given this apparently mutual interest in teaming up with Lillard.

Photo: May 13, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports