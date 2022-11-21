Ben Simmons has priceless reaction to question about 76ers

Ben Simmons had a priceless reaction on Sunday to a question about his former team.

Simmons played 35 minutes and had 22 points on 11/13 shooting in his Brooklyn Nets’ 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nets will visit the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game, which is on Tuesday.

Simmons was asked by a reporter if he thought Sixers fans might give him a break since some time has passed since he was traded from Philly to Brooklyn in February. Simmons had a great reaction, and gave the reporter an, “are you crazy?” look.

Ben Simmons knows what's coming in Philly 😅 pic.twitter.com/uoOXz1a2wg — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 21, 2022

“In Philly? Come on now. I know what’s coming,” Simmons responded.

Simmons knows better. There are few fanbases that are more plugged-in, more passionate, and more ready to love or hate a player than Philly fans. They won’t take it easy on Simmons for a long while.

They say there are no stupid questions, but the reporter really should have known better. At least Simmons did.