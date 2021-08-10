Ben Simmons plans to sit out of training camp if Sixers do not trade him?

Ben Simmons sounds ready to make things real uncomfortable with the Philadelphia 76ers if necessary.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said this week on “The Jump” that the Sixers star may sit out of training camp if the team does not trade him.

“Ben Simmons is not answering the phone calls,” said Perkins. “He don’t want to be with the 76ers. From what I’ve heard, he’s willing not to report to training camp. [He’ll] go as far as it takes for him to get out of Philly.”

It is no secret that the Sixers have been looking to trade Simmons this offseason. The feeling now seems to be mutual as well with Simmons reportedly cutting off all communication with the team, as Perkins hinted at.

Training camp will not begin for another month-and-a-half on Sept. 28. But the Sixers might need to find a resolution to the Simmons saga before then.