Bill Russell took funny swipe at Twitter user who did not know he was still alive

Bill Russell is still alive and well, and he had to personally remind a Twitter user of that much this weekend.

During Sunday’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers, the account @fakemikemulloy tweeted about a sequence where Marcus Smart blocked a shot and kept the ball in play. The tweet then mentioned that “Bill Russell is looking down from heaven smiling.”

The retired Celtics legend himself then replied to the tweet saying, “Just in case anyone cares, I am still alive, at least I was the last time I checked. I’m watching @celtics vs @trailblazers @NBA @NBAonABC.” Russell also referenced Paul Pierce, who appeared at the game as a virtual fan, saying, “Hey @paulpierce34 can you let them know I’m still hanging in there.”

Russell turned 86 years old earlier this year. He still keeps active though on Twitter, often providing commentary about NBA games and social issues.

The 11-time NBA champion has also become quite the savage in his old age, and Sunday’s funny tweet from Russell was yet another example.