Blake Griffin paid respects to late Norm Macdonald with press conference video

The internet on Tuesday filled with memories and favorite clips of Norm Macdonald, the beloved comedian who died at the age of 61 following a battle with cancer.

Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin was among those to show respect to Macdonald. He shared a video clip of a question Macdonald once asked him at a press conference. Griffin, who was with the LA Clippers at the time, called it his “favorite press conference moment ever.”

my favorite press conference moment ever https://t.co/Ju2gOCCXWt — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) September 14, 2021

In case you can’t watch or hear the clip, Macdonald cracked a great joke with Griffin.

He noted how nobody had ever repeated as “Rookie of the Year,” leading Macdonald to call the honor a “curse.” Griffin recognized the humor immediately and joked that he would “try as hard as he can next year.”

Griffin did win NBA Rookie of the Year in the 2010-2011 season. Sadly, he failed to repeat the following year and did not break the curse.

Thanks for making us laugh, Norm, then, and now.