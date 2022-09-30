Blake Griffin signs with Eastern Conference contender

The Boston Celtics have been exploring ways to bolster their frontcourt depth in the wake of injuries to Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari, and they are hoping a six-time NBA All-Star can help address that need.

Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The deal is fully guaranteed and worth the veteran minimum.

Griffin, 33, was most recently with the Brooklyn Nets. Nowhere near the player he was in his prime, the former first overall pick averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while appearing in 56 contests. He played 17.1 minutes per game.

Gallinari, whom the Celtics signed this offseason, tore his ACL last month while playing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup qualifying. He will miss the entire 2022-23 season. Williams underwent knee surgery last week and is expected to miss 8-12 weeks.

Though he had the worst statistical season of his career in Brooklyn last year, Griffin’s lack of production may have had something to do with reported issues between him and Nets head coach Steve Nash. The Celtics are hoping he still has more to offer than what he showed last season.