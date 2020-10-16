Blazers troll Nuggets for leaving Carmelo Anthony off list of franchise icons

The Portland Trail Blazers are having a bit of fun on social media at the expense of the Denver Nuggets.

To start some discussion, the Nuggets had asked fans on Twitter to name their favorite Denver players of all time. The tweet was accompanied by a graphic showing some of the franchise’s iconic players.

Notably missing? Carmelo Anthony, who at least statistically ranks as one of the franchise’s greats.

Anthony’s current team, the Portland Trail Blazers, promptly jumped in to have some fun at Denver’s expense.

Why not take the chance to stick up for your player? That’s especially true when the Blazers essentially revived his career.

Anthony averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this past season. Those are nice numbers for a 36-year-old who looked done before signing.