Boban Marjanovic came to the rescue during Rockets-Pelicans game

Boban Marjanovic did not suit up during a Houston Rockets victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, but he still received the loudest ovation of the game.

With 3:31 remaining in the second quarter, Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels bricked a 26-foot three-point jumper and the ball got stuck along the top of the backboard. Despite repeated attempts by several officials and players to knock it free, the stubborn ball wouldn’t budge. Even with mop handles in hand, no one could seem to dislodge the ball.

Enter the 7-foot-4 Marjanovic.

As Marjanovic jogged out onto the court, fans began to cheer. And once Jalen Green handed over the mop handle, they completely erupted.

“Give the people what they want! Give the people what they want!” the play-by-play announcer yelled as the fans rose from their seats. “Toyota center on their feet!”

Chants of “Boban” could be heard throughout the stands.

This wasn’t Marjanovic’s backboard rescue, either. Back in 2020, he sprung into action when the 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis failed to free a basketball that was stuck atop the backboard. And just as they had on Friday night, fans gave Marjanovic a standing ovation while he was met with a round of high-fives from his teammates.

Not all heroes wear capes.